Peshawar, Jun 1 (PTI) At least two people were killed in two separate explosions in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, officials said.

A blast took place at a tube well near a house in Kohat district's Darra Adam Khel town, about 35 kilometres southwest of Peshawar, killing two people, a rescue official said.

Rescue, medical and disaster management teams reached the scene after receiving information about the incident.

The house was completely destroyed in the explosion, the official said.

In another incident, unidentified attackers planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in an under-construction building in Bannu district, another rescue official said.

The explosion which heavily damaged the building belonging to the Rescue 1122 emergency services occurred after midnight, the official said.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident, the official said.

Bannu region police spokesperson Khanzala Quraishi said a police team responded promptly and launched a probe.

This is the second attack on a Rescue 1122 building in the last three months.

In April, a rescue department building was damaged in an explosion in Tank district.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, following the collapse of the ceasefire agreement between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in November 2022.

Militant attacks and counter-terrorism operations surged in March 2025, with the number of terrorist incidents crossing 100 for the first time since November 2014, a Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies report said.

Pakistan ranked second on the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with terror-related deaths rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

