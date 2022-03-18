Islamabad [Pakistan], March 18 (ANI): Dozens of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers including two lawmakers from the ruling party broke into the Sindh House in Islamabad where 24 of their dissident Members of National Assembly (MNAs) are staying.

This comes after dissenting PTI MNAs moved to the Sindh House to seek refuge from Imran Khan's wrath. The Geo News reported that party workers resorted to violence in Islamabad Friday as they broke into the lodges to throw the lawmakers out.

Pakistan media reports said that the workers broke the gate of the Sindh House and entered the building. The police arrested PTI's Faheem Khan and Attaullah Niazi who were leading the group in the Sindh House. Some workers who were part of the mob have also been arrested.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz wrote on Twitter that the federal government should "go home" if it has any sense of shame left.

"God willing, you will not be able to save the government, but if you have any sense of shame left in you, then go home," she tweeted.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders also jumped in to condemn the incident. They said that their party workers will have no option but to surround the PTI leaders' house as an act of retaliation.

PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon said this incident at Sindh House is an attack on the province. Memon added that Imran Khan is desperate which is why he wants anarchy in the country.

Dr Shahbaz Gill, Pakistan Prime Minister's special aide said the arrested MNAs will be released on his personal surety, following the legal procedures.

He expressed regret over the protest and said: "It shouldn't have happened." Gill further said the PTI will warn the workers who vandalised the Sindh House by breaking the door.

As the date of the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inches closer, several disgruntled MNAs of the ruling PTI party said that they have parted ways with the ruling party and would not contest the next elections on a PTI ticket.

Not only this, one of them has claimed that three federal ministers have already quit the PTI. The opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8.

While the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan. (ANI)

