Kathmandu, Jun 2 (PTI) At least three people, including two senior government officials, went missing as their jeep plunged into a river in the east of Kathmandu on Friday, police said.

The jeep heading to Khotang district from Kathmandu with four persons aboard skidded off the road and fell into the river, 150 metres down the hilly road, at Naukun Navaghat of Golanjor rural municipality in Sindhuli district at 11 am, according to the police.

Sindhuli district is 93 kilometres east of Kathmandu, Nepal's capital.

The missing persons have been identified as Krishna Bahadur KC, Joint Secretary, the Director of the Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (CTEVT) in Sanothimi, Bhaktapur, Yam Prasad Bhurtel, the Planning Division Director, and electrical trainee Bhanu Paudel of the same office.

Of the four people onboard, driver Krishna Chaudhary managed to save his life by swimming to the shore while the other three are missing, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Chiranjibi Dahal.

Chaudhary, who sustained injuries while jumping off the jeep, is undergoing treatment at Shuvajivan Hospital in Khurkot, the official said.

Search for the missing people is underway.

