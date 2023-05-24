Hagatna, May 24 (AP) The U.S. Navy has ordered the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group to head to Guam to assist in the recovery effort from Typhoon Mawar and three ships were already underway to the besieged U.S. Pacific island territory as the scope of the devastation became clear, a U.S. official said.

The Nimitz, along with the USS Bunker Hill, a cruiser, and the USS Wayne E. Meyer, a destroyer, are currently south of Japan and are already moving toward the tiny island, the official said.

It will take three to four days for the strike group to arrive.

The move was ordered by U.S. Pacific Fleet, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ship movements not yet made public.

Typhoon Mawar rumbled slowly through Guam on Thursday, with furious winds that flipped cars, tore down walls and trees and cut power to frightened communities. Torrential rains and high surf were expected to cause a life-threatening storm surge as the storm battered the tiny island as first responders waited for daylight to see the extent of the damage left in the Category 4 storm's wake. (AP)

