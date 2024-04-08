Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 8 (ANI/WAM): Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri presented his credentials to Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Greece, during the official reception ceremony that took place at the Presidential Mansion in the capital, Athens.

Al Dhaheri conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Sakellaropoulou along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Greece.

For his part, the President of the Hellenic Republic conveyed her greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed her wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

The President wished the Ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral relations in various fields between the UAE and Greece, stressing her country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, the Ambassador expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Hellenic Republic and highlighted his keenness to enhance cooperation across various sectors, which contributes to consolidating fraternity ties between both nations.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples. (ANI/WAM)

