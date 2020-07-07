New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The authorities in United Arab Emirates have launched an investigation in the gold smuggling case to find out who sent the cargo containing gold to the address of UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Embassy said that the culprits have not only committed a major crime but also "sought to tarnish the reputation of the UAE mission in India" and they will not be spared.

Also Read | Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil President, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Makes Announcement on Live TV.

"The authorities in the UAE have launched an investigation to find out who sent the cargo containing gold to the address of the UAE consulate," the UAE Embassy in New Delhi said in a tweet.

"The authorities have stressed that the culprits who not only committed a major crime but also sought to tarnish the reputation of the UAE mission in India will not be spared. We remain committed to cooperating with Indian authorities in getting to the root of the crime," it added.

Also Read | Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

On Sunday, 30 kg gold concealed in diplomatic baggage was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport here by the Customs Department.

Swapna Suresh, who was employed in Space Park and Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITL), is on the run after the seizure of gold at the airport while Sarith Kumar, who had earlier worked as a PRO in UAE Consulate-General's office, has been arrested.

KSITL comes under the IT department, a portfolio held by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. She was ousted after being named as an accused in the gold smuggling case.

M Sivasankar, who was Chief Minister's Principal Secretary and served as IT secretary, has been removed from both the posts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)