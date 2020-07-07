Brasiia, July 7: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19. Jair Bolsonaro announced the news on CNN Brasil in a live interview. During the interview, he said, “I’m perfectly well.” Bolsonaro added that he had only mild symptoms of coronavirus. On Tuesday he had taken the fourth COVID-19 test.

The Brazilian President stated that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria medicine. The 65-year-old leader faced criticism for handling the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil. He has repeatedly insisted that quarantine and social distancing were not necessary to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Helping With Hydroxychroloquine to Fight COVID-19.

On July 4, Bolsonaro exercised his veto power to water down parts of a national law that would require the use of face masks on public transportation, in commercial and religious places and other enclosed public spaces. In addition, he spoke publicly against quarantine measures and tried to overrule measures enforced by state and municipal governments, citing impacts on the economy. Bolsonaro was stopped by a Supreme Court ruling which stated that local governments can formulate quarantine and social distancing regulations despite federal government's actions.

Brazil is the second worst-hit state in the world due to COVID-19 after the United States. Till now, over 1.6 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The death toll in the Latin America country also crossed 65,000.

(With inputs from IANS)

