Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 30 (ANI/WAM): The UAE's media sector solidified its role and influence in 2024 in producing constructive content, empowering media professionals, and shaping the future of the industry through a series of decisions, initiatives, and regional and local events.

The year kicked off with strategies and decisions that marked a fresh start to the country's media landscape, with the National Media Office (NMO) boosting the UAE's media presence both locally and regionally. This was achieved through multiple forums and participations, reflecting the country's global status.

The UAE continued to build on its media achievements by hosting events that helped empower the sector, address global changes, and anticipate its future. These included the "'Media and National Responsibility Forum" and a forum for Emirati media pioneers, both organised by the National Media Office.

The office, led by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, also participated in several regional meetings.

The Global Media Congress, held under the theme "Vision, Empowerment, Interaction," was organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) a significant event shaping the future of media.

Attracting 25,567 visitors, it included 96 panel discussions on key media trends and four major keynote sessions from global experts. The National Media Office also partnered with Trends Research & Advisory to release a study on the role of media regulators in the age of AI, examining the challenges and opportunities AI presents to the media industry.

The UAE also participated in the extraordinary session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers held by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Turkiye, led by NMO Chairman Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, emphasising the need for international cooperation to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

In May, the UAE contributed key proposals at the 27th GCC Information Ministers Meeting in Doha, Qatar, including the establishment of a unified information database for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and a comprehensive study on AI's future impact on the media sector.

In December, the UAE hosted the 20th session of the Executive Office of the Arab Information Ministers Council, focusing on regional media cooperation amid current political and economic challenges. It was attended by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, and Salman Al-Dosari, Saudi Minister of Media and Chairman of the Executive Office, along with media ministers from other Arab countries

The "1 Billion Followers Summit" in 2024 was a standout event, gathering over 7,000 participants, including more than 3,000 content creators with over 1.6 billion followers, from 95 countries. Over 300 million social media interactions were generated, alongside numerous partnerships forged between creators and over 200 production companies. The summit featured over 100 activities and launched an AED150 million fund to support content creators.

In March, the UAE hosted the ninth edition of the Emirati Media Forum (EMF), focusing on media's relationship with the economy.

Dubai Media Incorporated also launched the "Dubai Media Academy" aimed at fostering skills of young media professionals and guiding them towards fulfilling media careers, while the Dubai Media Council introduced the "Emirati Media Talent Pledge" initiative to develop promising national media talent in partnership with the private sector.

The Dubai Press Club also alunched the "Arab Podcast Programme", the first initiative of its kind in the region that seeks to foster the growth of audio content creation and nurture the skillsets of content creators across the Arab world.

In parallel, the Sharjah hosted the 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024), bringing together over 250 world-renowned experts, and the 7th edition of the Dubai International Content Market attracted over 800 professionals from 50 countries and featured 87 exhibitors from significant media institutions and global distribution companies. (ANI/WAM)

