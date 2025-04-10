Dubai [UAE], April 10 (ANI/WAM): The 49th edition of Middle East Energy, the region's largest energy exhibition, concluded at Dubai World Trade Centre under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The event also hosted the Africa Business Leaders Forum, which gathered investors and experts to explore challenges, investment opportunities, and cooperation between the Middle East and Africa.

Discussions focused on unlocking investment in Africa through innovative financing and strategic partnerships. Anna Hajduk from African GreenCo Group moderated the session, which began with remarks from Ahmed Al Mulla, Executive Vice President of Infinity Power. He highlighted Africa's rich solar and hydropower resources, contrasting with the limited infrastructure that leaves over 600 million people without electricity.

Morocco's renewable strategy was cited as a success model. Fatima Zahra Khalifa, General Manager of Cluster ENR at Morocco's Climate Innovation Centre, discussed the Xlinks project, aimed at generating 10 gigawatts of renewable energy for export to the United Kingdom.

Several innovations were unveiled at the exhibition, including Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd's Optiprime dual-core generator (1,000 kVA), the smallest of its class, and the Sentinel series for small-scale use.

Mark Ring, Energy Exhibitions Director at Informa Markets, said this year's edition was the largest and most productive, with record-breaking attendance, major product launches and the debut of the Battery Show, which will expand further in 2026. (ANI/WAM)

