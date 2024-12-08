Vienna [Austria], December 7 (ANI/WAM): The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, took part in the reconvened 33rd session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, held at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Vienna.

The session also highlighted the UAE's upcoming role as host of the 15th United Nations Crime Congress, scheduled for 2026.

Also Read | 'Matter of Immense Pride for India': PMO on Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad's Elevation As Cardinal by Pope Francis.

In its address, the Ministry of Interior reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to regional and international cooperation in promoting peace, security, and justice. Key priorities outlined included combating the illicit drug trade, money laundering, and terrorist financing, protecting children from online sexual exploitation, and addressing environmental crimes impacting the climate.

The UAE's pioneering efforts in crime prevention were also spotlighted. Under the directives of its leadership, the country chaired a high-level event at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) in partnership with Azerbaijan's Attorney General's Office and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. This event was part of the International Law Enforcement Initiative for Climate (I2LEC), which focuses on combating environmental crimes and advancing international cooperation.

Also Read | South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Survives Impeachment Over Martial Law Declaration As His Party Leaders Boycott Vote.

The UAE's participation underscores its proactive approach to global crime prevention and its dedication to fostering collaboration for a safer, more just world. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)