Dubai [UAE], July 31 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received two phone calls from Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, and George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, who offered condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the UAE President and the entire Al Nahyan family.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Blast: 44 People Killed, 100 Injured in Suicide Bombing at Islamic Party's Meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (Watch Video).

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks and appreciation to President Weah and President Assoumani for their sincere sentiments towards the nation, its leadership and people, which reflect the strong bonds that unite their countries and the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)