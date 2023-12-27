World News | UAE: Sharjah Scout Theatre Festival to Take Place Next Friday

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The 11th Sharjah Scout Theatre Festival will take place next Friday at the Sharjah Scouts Commission headquarters, under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Agency News ANI| Dec 27, 2023 01:08 PM IST
Flag of UAE

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 27 (ANI/WAM): The 11th Sharjah Scout Theatre Festival will take place next Friday at the Sharjah Scouts Commission headquarters, under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The event is organised by the Culture's Theatre Department in partnership with the Sharjah Scouts Commission.

Maryam Al Muaini, Director of Events at the Theatre Department, during a press conference on Tuesday, explained that the new edition will feature various scout groups presenting short theatrical performances prepared in a training camp under the supervision of theatre specialists.

She said that the participants would compete for three major categories at the festival's conclusion: "Best Troupe," "Best Collective Performance," and the "Judges' Committee Award," in addition to four other daily awards.

Major General Abdullah Saeed Al Suwaidi, Vice President of the Commission and General Supervisor of the Activities, said that the current edition comprises 35 Sharjah Scouts Commission members, as well as scouts from the University of Sharjah and Al-Qasimia University. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

