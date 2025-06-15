Paris [France], June 15 (ANI/WAM): The UAE made a remarkable impact at VivaTech 2025, Europe's largest technology exhibition, held in Paris, transforming its presence from symbolic representation to a dynamic showcase of the country's soft power and innovation-led economic vision.

A diverse range of UAE-based startups and projects captivated audiences, covering cutting-edge fields from robotics and cybersecurity to artificial intelligence and smart wearables. Their innovations offered European entrepreneurs and investors a compelling glimpse into the UAE's rapidly evolving tech ecosystem.

Also Read | Donald Trump Vetoed Israeli Plan to Kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, US Official Tells AP.

Among the standout exhibits was a self-driving motorcycle, displayed by Dubai-based robotics firm RoboHitech. What appeared at first glance to be a conventional vehicle drew crowds and media attention when it was revealed to be an autonomous innovation, developed by Muhammad Al Shamsi, Founder of RoboHiTec.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Shamsi said, "This self-driving motorcycle isn't just a tech demo; it's a practical solution for key sectors like security, urban mobility, and logistics."

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: Israeli Strikes Killed at Least 406 People, Wounded 654, Rights Group Says.

He added that the breakthrough was made possible by the supportive innovation environment cultivated in the UAE, "What we've achieved today wouldn't have been possible without the enabling ecosystem in the UAE. We innovate not just for the market, but for the future, a future that can only be built when leadership believes in science, bets on youth, and creates space for them to dream, experiment, fail, and ultimately succeed."

The UAE's participation at VivaTech 2025 reflected the country's strategic push to position itself as a global innovation hub, empowering its youth, startups, and entrepreneurs to lead in emerging technologies. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)