Dubai [UAE], February 1 (ANI/WAM): UAE Team ADQ will make a strong return to the UAE Tour Women, announcing the race lineup for the event's stages that include riders, Silvia Persico, Chiara Consonni, Alena Amialiusik, Karlijn Swinkels, Erica Magnaldi, and Tereza Neumanova.

In a spectacular start to 2024, UAE Team ADQ secured three significant victories. Eleonora Gasparrini triumphed in the Challenge Ciclista Mallorca Femenina, Sofia Bertizzolo claimed victory in the Geelong Classic in Australia, a series of races that saw the participation of Emirati rider Safiya Al Sayegh. Dominika Wlodarczyk not only finished second in the Deakin University Elite Women's Road Race but also took the leader's jersey of the UCI Women's World Tour. These wins epitomize the team's dedication and its growing profile on the global stage, setting the tone for a promising season ahead.

Ahead of the UAE Tour Women, which kicks off on February 8 till 12, UAE Team ADQ launched the 'Everything is Possible' campaign, which aims to create opportunities and inspire young Emirati females to embrace cycling at all levels. As part of this initiative, the team proudly presents the "Everything is Possible" limited-edition Jersey adorned with the colors of the UAE. This jersey serves as an invitation for everyone to witness the unyielding spirit of our nation and supports the broader vision of empowering women and fostering a cycling culture in the UAE.

UAE Tour Women, in its second year, has attracted UCI 20 teams with formidable rosters. Amidst this exciting challenge, UAE Team ADQ proudly embraces their home tour, eager to leave a lasting impact. (ANI/WAM)

