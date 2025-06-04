Milan, Jun 4 (PTI) Italian filtration technology and thermal management major UFI Filters on Wednesday said it is planning to double investments in India in the coming years to expand the business, its chairman Giorgio Girondi said.

He said that the company is doing well in India.

Also Read | Who Is Lee Jae-Myung? Know All About South Korea's New President Who Won the Snap Election Triggered by Martial Law.

"Our plan is to double our investments in India," he told reporters here after meeting Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal is here on a two-day official visit to meet Italian leaders and businesses to discuss ways to boost trade and investments between the two countries.

Also Read | Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Freedom Fighter Status Not Revoked, Says Bangladesh Interim Government Led by Muhammad Yunus.

UFI Filters CEO Stefano Gava said that the company's revenues in India are in the range of 50 million euros, and investments are at around 25-30 million euros.

"We are going to double up very soon," he said.

UFI Filters caters to a wide range of sectors from automotive, aerospace and marine to specialised industrial and customised hydraulic application.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)