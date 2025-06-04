Seoul, June 4: Lee Jae-myung has become South Korea's new president after winning the snap election held on June 3, 2025, marking the end of a brief period of political unrest triggered by his predecessor. His win follows the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was ousted after attempting to impose martial law. With 49.42% of the vote, Lee emerged victorious over conservative rival Kim Moon-soo, as voter turnout soared to its highest in nearly three decades, as per reports.

Lee, who was sworn in today, June 4, took over office and began his five-year long term immediately after his win. Attention has now turned to his background, policies, and vision for South Korea’s future. Despite controversies and legal challenges, his appeal among voters seeking reform and justice remained strong. As Lee takes office, many are looking to know more about the new leader of South Korea. South Korea Election 2025: Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-Myun Wins Snap Presidential Election As Rival Kim Moon-Soo Concedes Defeat.

Who Is Lee Jae-Myung?

Born in 1963 in a small mountain village in Gyeongbuk Province, South Korea, Lee Jae-Myung was the fifth of seven children in a poor family. While growing up Lee had to leave middle school early to support his family and worked in factories as a teenager. An industrial accident left his arm permanently injured at age 13, but he persevered and later earned a scholarship to study law at Chung-Ang University, eventually passing the state bar exam in 1986. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Lee Jae-Myung on Being Elected South Korean President, Says ‘Looking Forward to Work Together’.

Before entering politics, Lee worked as a human rights lawyer for nearly two decades, focusing on social justice issues. His political career began in 2005, and after initial setbacks, he became mayor of Seongnam in 2010 and later governor of Gyeonggi Province, South Korea’s most populous region. Known for progressive welfare policies and his outspoken style, Lee gained national attention for challenging the central government during the COVID-19 pandemic and championing universal relief grants.

Despite his popularity among working-class voters, Lee has faced multiple controversies and legal challenges, including allegations of corruption and election law violations. As a candidate of South Korea's Democratic Party, Lee narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election but continued to challenge the government, playing a key role in the political upheaval that led to early elections. He survived a near-fatal assassination attempt in 2024 and has remained a polarising figure in South Korean politics.

