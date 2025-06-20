London, Jun 20 (AP) UK lawmakers on Friday backed a bill to allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales to choose to end their lives in a historic vote in Parliament that takes it a step nearer to becoming law.

Members of Parliament voted 314-291 to back the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill following an impassioned and respectful debate.

The bill now goes to the unelected House of Lords, which can amend or delay policy, though it can't overrule the lower chamber.

The bill would allow terminally ill adults over age 18 in England and Wales, who are deemed to have less than six months to live, to apply for an assisted death.

The terminally ill person would have to be capable of taking the fatal drugs themselves. (AP)

