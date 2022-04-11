London, Apr 11 (AP) Britain on Monday announced sanctions against Bosnian-Serb politicians Milorad Dodik and Zeljka Cvijanovic, censuring them for attempts to undermine the legitimacy of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, are the first to be announced by the UK under the Bosnia and Herzegovina sanctions regime.

Dodik is the Bosnian-Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person state-level presidency.

Cvijanovic is the president of the entity of Republika Srpska.

“Emboldened by Russia's undermining of the international rules-based system, both individuals have used their positions of authority to push for de facto secession of Republika Srpska — one of Bosnia and Herzegovina's two entities — in direct contravention of the country's constitution," Britain's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement Monday. (AP)

