Kyiv [Ukraine], December 30 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep appreciation on Monday for the United States' steadfast support following President Joe Biden's announcement of USD 2.5 billion in military aid for Ukraine before leaving office next month.

Further, Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of this support, particularly as Russia intensifies its attacks, including the involvement of North Korean soldiers and ongoing weapons supplies from North Korea and Iran.

In a post on X, he said, "Ukraine deeply appreciates the United States' steadfast support, especially as we approach the end of this challenging year. The nearly USD 2.5 billion in security assistance is a crucial contribution that will strengthen our defenders on the frontlines."

"This support comes at a critical moment, as Russia intensifies its assaults, even resorting to involving North Korean soldiers and continuing to receive weapons from North Korea and Iran. Every act of solidarity from our partners saves lives, strengthens our independence, and reinforces our resilience. It also demonstrates that democracies are stronger than autocratic aggressors," he added.

Further, Zelenskyy extended gratitude to Biden, members of Congress, and the American people for their unwavering support since the onset of Russia's invasion in 2022.

"We extend our gratitude to President Biden @POTUS, leaders and members of both parties in Congress, and all American people for their unwavering support of Ukraine," he said.

"From the very first days of Russia's aggression in 2022, the assistance of America and other partners, combined with the heroism, bravery, and determination of the Ukrainian people, has played a key role in enabling Ukraine to defend its sovereignty, liberate significant territories from Putin's criminal forces, and restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea," he added.

Zelenskyy further emphasized the importance of continued unity against Russia's aggression and war crimes. "Russia and its evil axis accomplices speak the language of war crimes and intimidation," he stated. "Together with the US and other partners who share our values, we must respond with strength, dignity and an unshakable commitment to freedom."

Looking ahead, Zelenskyy reiterated the need to work toward peace through strength, with the shared goal of achieving peace by 2025.

"We must continue moving toward peace through strength to achieve our common goal of peace in 2025--a goal shared by Ukraine and all its partners. Ukraine, which defends itself from brutal daily attacks, counts on our strategic friends," he said.

"Today, I am proud to announce nearly USD 2.5 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, as the Ukrainian people continue to defend their independence and freedom from Russian aggression," as per White House statement.

Today's announcement--which includes an additional USD 1.25 billion drawdown package for the Ukrainian military and a USD 1.22 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package--builds on this effort and will provide Ukraine with both an immediate influx of capabilities that it continues to use to great effect on the battlefield and longer-term supplies of air defense, artillery, and other critical weapons systems. (ANI)

