Kyiv [Ukraine], March 8 (ANI): Ukraine has asked International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ban Russia from accessing its technological resources as well as break off its relations with Russian citizens in UN structures related to the nuclear field, Ukraine's energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The statement issued by the Energy Ministry on Facebook called for "prohibiting Russia's access to intellectual and technological resources of IAEA, breaking relations with Russian citizens engaged in UN nuclear energy-related structures".

Also Read | Canada To Welcome Cruise Ships From April After 2-Year Ban Due To COVID-19.

The statement further appealed for an immediate ceasefire and prohibition of the occupation troops to approach closer than 30 km to nuclear energy objects.

"We have already sent an official appeal to IAEA explaining our vision of ensuring security in terms of military actions that Russia is conducting on our territory," the statement read.

Also Read | Equal Pay Day 2022: Women in Germany Earned 18% Less Than Men in 2021, Says Report.

The statement also called for IAEA to 'address' NATO to close the airspace over the territory of Ukraine, considering the geography of the Nuclear Power Plants (NPP) location on the territory of Ukraine.

The statement comes days after Russian forces took control of Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukraine informed the IAEA that Russian forces had taken control of the site of the Nuclear facility. Ukrainian counterparts also informed the IAEA that a projectile had hit a training building in the vicinity of one of the plant's reactor units, causing a localized fire that was later extinguished.

IAEA informed on Sunday that Ukraine's nuclear regulator has reported problems in communicating with the staff operating at the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities had reported to the IAEA that the regular staff continued to operate the plant but the plant management is under the orders from the Commander of Russian forces controlling the site. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)