Kyiv [Ukraine], March 19 (ANI): Peace talks with Russia could last "several weeks" as negotiations on several issues between the two countries "may take longer", Ukrainian adviser to the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the Ukrainian presidency said some signs show Moscow's position more "accurate" but negotiations on issues including security guarantees, withdrawal of Russian troops and a ceasefire "may take longer", media outlet, The Kyiv Independent reported Saturday.

Also Read | Pakistan Government Plans To Reduce Numbers of Terrorists in POK To Exit From Grey List of FATF, Says Report.

Earlier, on Saturday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russian aerospace forces hit 69 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including four command posts and four anti-aircraft missile systems.

Meanwhile, the US said that it will ban the maintenance of 100 aircraft used by Russia. One of the planes belongs to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, according to The Kyiv IndependentThe United States Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said they will neither engage in hostilities in Ukraine nor establish a no-fly zone over the country.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Warns Xi Jinping of ‘Implications & Consequences’ If China Provides Material Support to Russia: White House.

Russia planned to deploy their troops from the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia to support its offensive against Ukraine, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces.On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves.

Russia has been facing immense pressure from the international community to stop its military operations in Ukraine which has created an immense humanitarian crisis with thousands of refugees from Ukraine fleeing to the neighbouring countries to the West. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)