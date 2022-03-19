New Delhi, March 19: As the Russian forces continue their attack on Ukrainian cities, President Zelenskyy said on Saturday that “meaningful negotiations” are the “only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes”. After days of progress, talks between the two nations have hit a roadblock with Russia accusing Ukraine of dragging on peace talks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart, Biden, that China and the US should shoulder international responsibility to achieve peace.

Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow, saying Russia would otherwise need generations to recover from losses suffered during the war. Russia-Ukraine War: International Court of Justice Orders Russia To Suspend Ukraine Invasion

According to a report 40 killed have been killed in rocket attack in Mykolaiv

A photo report from a #Swedish media about the debris removal at the site of a rocket attack on the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade in #Mykolaiv. According to journalists, at least 40 people were killed. pic.twitter.com/agfaZibOH7 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 18, 2022

The UN rights office (OHCHR) said on Friday that at least 816 civilians had been killed and 1,333 wounded in Ukraine through to March 17. Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, OHCHR said. Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Does Not Rule Out Taking ‘Full Control’ of Major Ukrainian Cities

India told the UN Security Council meeting that it attaches importance to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention and stressed that any matter relating to obligations under the convention should be addressed through consultations and cooperation between the parties concerned.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv, operating from Warsaw, issued an advisory, reminding citizens that they are still functional.

"Embassy of India continues to function and can be contacted through email: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in and the following 24*7 helpline numbers on WhatsApp for assistance: +380933559958, +919205290802, +917428022564," it said in a statement.

"The US will not participate in hostilities in Ukraine and establish a no-fly zone over the country, no one needs a conflict between the United States and Russia," stated the head of the Pentagon.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said that 130 people so far have been rescued from the debris of the Mariupol theatre-turned-shelter that was bombed earlier. Some of them are seriously injured but there is no information on deaths.

