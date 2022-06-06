Mariupol, June 6: Ukrainian troops set fire to tonnes of grain in the storage facilities of the Mariupol seaport, Yan Gagin, an adviser to the chairman of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

"There is a large amount of grain on the territory of the Mariupol port, this is both corn and wheat. Judging by the smell and appearance, it is unsuitable for further use... And this is due to the fact that the enemy, retreating from the port, set fire to the granaries so that this grain would not go to the Donetsk People's Republic, so that it would be impossible to use it in any way," Gagin said.

He added that firefighters worked on putting out the blaze for several days, as a result, the grain is completely spoiled and cannot even be used as cattle feed. Russia-Ukraine War: UK To Send First Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine.

Sputnik correspondents visited the grain storage site in Mariupol, which reportedly has a maximum capacity of 57,000 tonnes, and confirmed that most of the wheat and corn there is now unfit for consumption.

