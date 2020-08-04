London [UK], Aug 4 (Sputnik/ANI): More than 900 new coronavirus cases were registered in the United Kingdom in the past 24 hours with the total number of positive cases in the country now standing at over 305,600, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Nine new deaths due to the virus were reported in the country in the same period of time, bringing the total death toll up to 46,210, as per the latest (Monday afternoon) data from the health department. Within the same period, 938 new coronavirus cases were reported, with the total number of cases in the UK now standing at 305,623.

On Sunday, the health department reported 744 new coronavirus cases. On Saturday, the daily increase was 771.

Last week, Mexico surpassed the United Kingdom in the coronavirus death toll count, becoming the country with the third-largest number of COVID-19 fatalities, after the United States and Brazil. The UK now has the fourth-largest COVID-19 death toll. (Sputnik/ANI)

