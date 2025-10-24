Geneva [Switzerland], October 24 (ANI): The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared a message on Friday on the occasion of the 80th UN anniversary, where he gave a call for the world to come together to solve problems and to be united in the face of challenges.

In a video message shared on X, the UN Chief said, "United Nations is more than an institution, it is a living promise- spanning borders, bridging continents, inspiring generations. For eighty years we have worked to forge peace, tackle poverty and hunger, advance human rights and build a more sustainable world-together."

Speaking about the challenges that lie ahead in the future and the way forward, Guterres said, "As we look ahead, we confront challenges of staggering scale, escalating conflicts, climate chaos, runaway technologies and threats to the very fabric of our institution. This is no time for timidity or retreat. Now, more than ever, the world must recommit to solving problems no nation can solve alone. On this UN Day, let's stand together and fulfil the extraordinary promise of your United Nations. Let's show the world what is possible when "we the peoples" choose to act as one."

https://x.com/antonioguterres/status/1981525298593382584

On the occasion of the UN Day, the Russian Foreign Ministry shared the remarks by Maria Zakharova on X. She highlighted how the Charter is as relevant today as ever, fully meeting the needs of a multipolar era.

"On October 24, the world marks the 80th anniversary of @UN. Despite criticism, the UN remains the most successful international organisation in history - its Charter is as relevant today as ever, fully meeting the needs of a multipolar era."

https://x.com/mfa_russia/status/1981465654562869659

2025 marks the UN's 80th anniversary.

The official website highlighted how eighty years after its founding, the United Nations faces new challenges and is looking to renew the foundations of international cooperation.

"The Organization is working on ways to adapt and strengthen itself. With the Agenda 2030, the Pact for the Future, and the UN80 initiative, the UN is looking to renew the foundations of international cooperation, and to ensure that it can deliver for people everywhere."

October 24 marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter.

With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, which included the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being. (ANI)

