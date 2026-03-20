Brussels [Belgium], March 20 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a stark warning to both the United States and Israel, urging an immediate end to hostilities in the Middle East that he says are spiralling out of control and causing immense civilian suffering.

In a post on X, Guterres wrote, "I have two clear messages: First, to the United States & Israel: It's high time to end this war that is risking to get out of control, causing immense suffering on civilians, with dramatic effects on the global economy & potentially tragic consequences, especially for the least developed countries.

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Second, my message to Iran: Stop attacking your neighbours, they were never parties to the conflict. The Security Council has condemned these attacks, has ordered them to stop, as it has order to open the Strait of Hormuz. The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz causes enormous pain for so many people around the world who have nothing to do with this conflict. It's time for the force of the law to prevail over the law of the force. It's time for diplomacy to prevail over war."

Guterres' comments came in response to the recent Iranian strikes targeting regional infrastructure, which have escalated tensions across the Middle East and raised concerns over global energy supplies. The Secretary-General's appeal reflects the growing alarm over the humanitarian and economic repercussions of the ongoing conflict.

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French President Emmanuel Macron also weighed in, emphasising the need for immediate de-escalation.

Macron wrote on X, "It is time to open a path towards de-escalation in order to restore stability in the Middle East. France calls for the immediate implementation of a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, whether related to water or to energy. Freedom and security of navigation must be restored.

As the region enters a period of religious celebrations and renewal, tempers must cool and hostilities must cease, in order to give a real chance to the prospect of a negotiated and sustainable solution," Macron added, highlighting the urgency of diplomatic efforts during sensitive periods of social and religious observance.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the overnight Iranian strike on a Qatari gas facility. "I condemn in the strongest terms the overnight Iranian strike on a Qatari gas facility. We are working towards a swift resolution to the situation in the Middle East, in the best interests of the British people, because there is no question that ending the war is the quickest way to reduce the cost of living," Starmer said.

Global leaders' statements signal a concerted call for restraint, restoration of navigation freedoms, and urgent diplomatic engagement to prevent the conflict from escalating further and creating wider humanitarian and economic crises. (ANI)

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