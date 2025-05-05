United Nations, May 5 (PTI) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday voiced concern over tensions between India and Pakistan being at "at their highest in years" and called for "maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink".

"Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution,” Guterres said in a brief statement.

Also Read | 'Russia Fully Backs India's Fight Against Terrorism': Russian President Vladimir Putin Tells PM Narendra Modi in Phone Call.

Guterres added that he understands the “raw feelings” following the “awful" terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and again strongly condemned that attack, extending his condolences to the families of the victims.

"Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” he said.

Also Read | How Long Was the 2013 Papal Conclave? Who Were the Indian Cardinals Who Attended Conclave? All About Election That Made Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio Pope Francis.

He reiterated his offer of his “good offices" to both governments in the service of peace.

"The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)