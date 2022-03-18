Kabul [Afghanistan], March 18 (ANI): Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the UN Refugee Agency chief has called for sustained international support for the war-ravaged country.

At the end of a four-day visit to Afghanistan, Filippo Grandi here on Thursday said that he had met families "who do not know what they will eat for their next meal".

Acknowledging that the world is "rightfully preoccupied with the war in Ukraine," UN Refugee chief urged for help with another humanitarian crisis. He said Afghanistan is experiencing "a very grave crisis" and asked the international community to support Afghans both within the country and abroad.

"We spoke with...women heads of households afraid for the health and well-being of their children; mothers and fathers desperate to provide for their families," the head of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said. "The needs here are enormous."

Recent reports revealed that a staggering 95 per cent of Afghans are not getting enough to eat, a number that jumped to almost 100 per cent in female-headed households.

Grandi arrived in Afghanistan on Monday and met with the interim Afghan Government as well as others who continue to provide vital live-saving assistance throughout the country, UN News reported.

The UN refugee chief reiterated UNHCR's unwavering commitment to "stay and deliver humanitarian aid."

During his visit, the UNCHR chief aims to assess progress and discuss humanitarian challenges, particularly for those who are displaced or are returning to their communities.

Since the beginning of the year, the UN agency has helped more than 500,000 Afghans through assistance and relief programmes. (ANI)

