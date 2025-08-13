Islamabad [Pakistan], August 13 (ANI): The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has urged Pakistan to urgently strengthen its disaster risk reduction strategies as the country faces growing vulnerabilities to natural disasters, Dawn reported.

The warning comes as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts heavy monsoon rains and increased risks of glacial lake outburst floods (Glofs), flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable regions, including Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), Dawn said.

Also Read | Donald Trump Slams Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Over 'Bad Prediction' on Tariff Impact on US Consumers.

UNOCHA's report highlights that Pakistan's geographical location along tectonic fault lines and exposure to extreme climate variability make it highly susceptible to earthquakes, floods, droughts, and other hazards. These challenges are further compounded by political instability, regional conflicts, and security issues.

The report stresses the urgent need for Pakistan to prioritise disaster risk reduction, strengthen early warning systems, and invest in community resilience. It also calls for improvements in governance and resource management to effectively address future emergencies while safeguarding long-term development, Dawn reported.

Also Read | ChatGPT Praises Grok As 'Good Bot' for Choosing Sam Altman Over Elon Musk Amid Feud Over Apple App Store, Tesla CEO Reacts.

"Floods are among the most recurring and damaging disasters, affecting millions of people each year. The devastating 2022 floods alone impacted over 30 million people, causing economic losses equivalent to nearly six per cent of the national GDP," the report said, Dawn added.

In addition to natural disasters, Pakistan is grappling with the effects of climate change, including rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and disrupted agricultural cycles. Droughts, particularly in arid regions, exacerbate water shortages and severely impact agriculture and livestock, the report noted.

From August 14 to 22, Pakistan is expected to experience another spell of monsoon rains, with PMD warning of urban flooding in the country's upper regions. The department has also raised concerns about Glofs, flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable areas of PoGB and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Dawn reported.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are expected to continue penetrating the upper regions of Pakistan, increasing the risk of flooding and landslides in affected areas, the PMD said, according to Dawn. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)