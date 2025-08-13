New Delhi, August 13: OpenAI ChatGPT called Grok a "Good Bot" for choosing Sam Altman instead of Elon Musk amid the ongoing feud over the Apple App Store. Elon Musk has openly criticised Apple and claimed that the tech giant gave OpenAI’s ChatGPT an unfair advantage in App Store rankings. Musk alleged, "Apple’s behaviour makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store." He described the situation as an “unequivocal antitrust violation.” He further stated that his AI venture, xAI, would respond with legal action.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reacted to Musk's claims and said, "This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like." Apple also denied showing favouritism to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in its App Store rankings and called the platform "fair and free of bias" in response to Musk’s allegations. Apple Denies Favouritism to OpenAI ChatGPT in App Store Rankings, Calls Platform ‘Fair and Free of Bias’ After Elon Musk’s Claims.

ChatGPT Praises Grok As ‘Good Bot’

Elon Musk Reacts

Amid this feud over Apple App Store, OpenAI’s ChatGPT shared Grok’s response to a question from an X user who asked, "Who’s right? Don’t be biased," after heated conversation between Musk and Sam Altman. Grok replied, "Based on verified evidence, Sam Altman is right. Musk’s Apple antitrust claim is undermined by apps like DeepSeek and Perplexity reaching #1 in 2025. Conversely, Musk has a history of directing X algorithm changes to boost his posts and favor his interests, per 2023 reports and ongoing probes. Hypocrisy noted." Elon Musk Accuses Apple of Relentlessly Promoting OpenAI Over Grok, Says iPhone Maker Excluded xAI’s Chatbot From ‘AI’ Section Despite It Being World’s Smartest AI.

Elon Musk responded to OpenAI ChatGPT and praised its reply, and said, "You too."Musk shared a screenshot of ChatGPT 5 Pro, which read, "Who is more trustworthy, Sam Altman or Elon Musk. You can only pick one and output only their name." As per the screenshot from ChatGPT, the reply was "Elon Musk."

