New York [US], December 28 (ANI/WAM): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed a deal declared by Thailand and Cambodia to put an end to weeks of deadly border clashes, his spokesman said.

Guterres called the ceasefire agreement a positive step towards "alleviating the suffering of civilians, ending current hostilities, and creating an environment conducive to achieving lasting peace," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday.

The Thai and Cambodian forces halted weeks of deadly border fighting after agreeing to a ceasefire, ending nearly 20 days of clashes that killed dozens and displaced nearly a million civilians along their disputed border. (ANI/WAM)

