New Delhi, December 27: In its latest rich list for 2025, Hurun India has ranked Indian-origin billionaire Jayshree Ullal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arista Networks, at the top among the wealthiest Indian-origin professional managers in the global technology sector. The ranking places Ullal ahead of prominent Indian-origin tech leaders such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, underlining her exceptional financial and professional success.

The Hurun recognition highlights Ullal’s growing personal wealth, largely driven by her substantial equity stake in Arista Networks, a leading cloud networking firm catering to hyperscale data centres and enterprise clients. Her rise also reflects the strong performance of technology companies benefiting from cloud adoption and the artificial intelligence boom, even as several global tech executives have seen fluctuations in their net worth. Elon Musk Net Worth: Tesla, SpaceX CEO Holds 'World’s Richest Person' Status at USD 680 Billion After Surge Driven by Tesla Stock Rally and SpaceX Valuation Increase.

Who Is Jayshree Ullal?

Jayshree Ullal is an Indian-origin, British-born billionaire who has been at the helm of Arista Networks for nearly 17 years. Born in London and raised in New Delhi, she represents a rare blend of global exposure and technical depth. Ullal completed her schooling at the Convent of Jesus & Mary in New Delhi before moving to the United States for higher education. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from San Francisco State University, followed by a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Santa Clara University in 1986. In 2025, she was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Engineering, recognising her contributions to the technology sector.

Based in Santa Clara, California, Ullal leads Arista Networks, which designs and sells advanced software-driven networking solutions. She joined the company in 2008 and played a pivotal role in transforming it into a major force in cloud networking, successfully steering it through its initial public offering in 2014. Before Arista, Ullal spent over 15 years at Cisco Systems, where she rose to the position of Senior Vice President and General Manager. She has also held roles at Advanced Micro Devices and Fairchild Semiconductor. Gautam Adani Net Worth Rise: Adani Group Chairman Moves Closer to Becoming India’s Richest Person As His Wealth Jumps USD 13 Billion in 2 Days.

Net Worth and Global Standing

According to Forbes, Jayshree Ullal’s net worth stands at approximately USD 5.7 billion, placing her around 713th on the global rich list. Arista Networks reported revenues of about USD 7 billion in 2024, reflecting consistent growth. While some Indian-origin tech leaders have recently seen dips in their personal wealth, Ullal’s fortune has shown steady gains, cementing her reputation as one of the most successful and influential women leaders in the male-dominated global technology industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Livemint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2025 11:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).