Peshawar, Jun 19 (PTI) Two people, including a woman, were killed and 11 others injured in an attack by unidentified men in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, police said.

A group of people were fired at while returning from a funeral in Chashma Ganda area in Kohat district of northwest Pakistan, District Police Officer Zahidullah said.

The initial investigation revealed personal enmity behind the attack, added the official.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

A search operation has been launched to apprehend the attackers, police added.

