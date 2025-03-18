New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Union Health Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Tuesday in the national capital.

Nadda presented the visiting Kiwi PM with a shawl, bouquet and the book, "Modi @ 20".

BJP in-charge of the Foreign Affairs Department, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, was also present during the meeting.

Earlier, the New Zealand PM took to X and shared his photo from outside the India Gate.

"A big first day in Delhi", he wrote on X.

He mentioned his interactions at IIT Delhi earlier in the day during his speech at the India--New Zealand Economic Forum. He called for greater collaboration between the universities of the two countries, which would eventually benefit students and further strengthen the people-to-people connections.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also visited the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Delhi on Tuesday.

"The Hindu community in New Zealand has made a large contribution to our country. Today in Delhi, I paid my respects at a place sacred to many Kiwi-Hindus - the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple," posted Luxon on X.

Luxon arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for his five-day India visit and was the chief guest of the Raisina Dialogue. Luxon highlighted the long-standing relationship between Indians and New Zealanders during his address at the event on Monday.

He stated, "It is more than 200 years since Indians and New Zealanders began living side by side. Just as they were 200 years ago, 'Kiwi-Indians' today are fully integrated into our multicultural society."Luxon underscored the significant presence of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand, pointing out that "New Zealanders of Indian heritage comprise 11 per cent of the people living in Auckland, our biggest city."

He also brought a delegation of Kiwi-Indian leaders to Delhi, explaining, "I brought with me to New Delhi a selection of the Kiwi-Indian community leaders--members of parliament, captains of industry, professional cricketers, an online influencer who has revolutionised investment for women in the world. In short, a selection of Kiwi-Indians who get up every single morning to make New Zealand a better place to live."

Following the recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning, Luxon said, "Prime Minister Modi and I sat down today, and we charted out the future of our two countries' relationship. We agreed that our defence forces build greater strategic trust while deploying together and training together more."

The leaders also agreed to foster scientific collaboration on pressing global issues like climate change and space exploration. Additionally, they pledged to support businesses in improving air links and primary sector cooperation. (ANI)

