New Delhi, March 18: Elon Musk and Sam Altman-run OpenAI has reportedly agreed to fast-track a trial over the OpenAI's shift from a non-profit to a for-profit model. The development marks a significant turn in the dispute between Elon Musk and OpenAI.

Elon Musk and OpenAI reportedly suggested a trial in December, as stated in a federal court filing released on Friday. Previously, a judge had turned down Musk's request to stop OpenAI from shifting into a for-profit company. OpenAI welcomed court's decision made on March 4, 2025, which dismissed Elon Musk's effort to slow down the progress of OpenAI for his own advantage. Elon Musk Claims DOGE Team Uncovered ‘One of the Biggest Scams’, Says US Government Funds Non Profits but Doesn’t Audit How Money Was Used (Watch Video).

As per a report of Reuters, OpenAI and Elon Musk have agreed to fast-track a trial over OpenAI's for-profit shift. The decision comes after a judge denied Musk's request to halt OpenAI's transition to a profit-driven model. The trial is proposed to take place in December. OpenAI and Elon Musk come to an agreement to postpone the decision on whether the fast-tracked case will be resolved by a jury or just by the judge. The information was reportedly included in a filing made in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI alongside Sam Altman in 2015, departed from the company before it became successful. Later, in 2023, he established a rival startup called xAI. As per multiple reports, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers rejected Elon Musk's request for an injunction to stop OpenAI's restructuring, describing the request as "extraordinary and rarely granted." However, the judge mentioned that the court is ready to fast-track a trial concerning "interrelated contract-based claims" because of the public interest involved in the case. ‘We Must Do Whatever It Takes’: Elon Musk Predicts Humans May Occupy Mars Within 5-7 Years From Now, Raises Sustainability Concerns.

In a blog post, OpenAI stated that they are pleased to have the chance to clarify in court their commitment to two main goals. The company aims to maintain the non-profit aspect as an essential part of their efforts to fulfil their mission. Additionally, they want to ensure that it is not only backed by a successful business but is also in a stronger position than it has ever been.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2025 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).