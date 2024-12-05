New York, Dec 4 (AP) Even though Brian Thompson led one of the biggest health insurers in the US, he was largely unknown to the millions of people affected by his decision-making.

Wednesday's fatal shooting of the United Healthcare CEO on a midtown Manhattan sidewalk — which police call a targeted killing — thrust the executive and his business into the spotlight.

Also Read | Brian Thompson Shot At: UnitedHealthcare CEO Shot in New York, Hospitalised in Critical Condition.

Thompson, who was 50, had run the insurance arm of health care giant UnitedHealth Group Inc. since 2021 and had worked at the company for 20 years.

As CEO, Thompson led a business that provides health coverage for more than 49 million Americans. United is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans, the privately run versions of the US government's Medicare programme for people age 65 and older.

Also Read | What Is 'Werewolf Syndrome'? Know About Rare Condition Linked to Hair-Loss Drug Developed in Babies in Spain.

The company also sells individual insurance and administers health insurance coverage for thousands of employers and state-and federally funded Medicaid programmes.

The portfolio Thompson managed generated USD 74 billion in revenue in the most recent quarter, making it the largest subsidiary of Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group. His USD 10.2 million annual compensation package, including salary, bonus and stock options awards, made him one of the company's highest-paid executives.

The University of Iowa graduate who began his career as a certified public accountant had little name recognition beyond the industry. Even to investors who own its stock, the public face of the parent company belonged to CEO Andrew Witty, a knighted British triathlete who has testified before Congress. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)