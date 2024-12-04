New York, December 4: A troubling new report from the Navarra Pharmacovigilance Center in Spain has uncovered a disturbing trend among infants, with eleven cases of hypertrichosis, also known as "werewolf syndrome," detected across the country since last year.

The New York Post has reported that the condition, which causes excessive hair growth in unusual areas of the body, was linked to the use of a popular over-the-counter hair-loss treatment containing 5% topical minoxidil. Minoxidil, a medication approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating age-related hair loss in adults, is sold without a prescription. The investigation suggests that the infants were exposed to the drug through direct skin contact or accidental ingestion, possibly from caregivers using the solution. Werewolf Syndrome in Infants: What Does Hypertrichosis Mean? Here’s What You Should Know About the Condition Developed in Children After Parents Use Hair Loss Medication.

What is Hypertrichosis or Werewolf Syndrome

Hypertrichosis, characterised by the growth of fine hair up to 5 cm long on the face, arms, and other parts of the body, is an extremely rare condition with no known cure. Affected individuals typically manage the symptoms with regular hair removal methods such as shaving or waxing. In a particularly alarming case in 2023, a breastfeeding infant developed significant hair growth over a period of two months.

Health officials found that the father, who had been using minoxidil to treat androgenic alopecia, may have unknowingly transferred the substance to the child. Once the minoxidil treatment was discontinued, the infant's symptoms reversed completely. Similarly, in all the reported cases in Spain, the babies’ excessive hair growth stopped after their caregivers ceased using minoxidil. What Is 'Havana Syndrome'? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Mysterious Illness Linked to Russian Intelligence Unit.

In contrast, a separate case in Malaysia involved a two-year-old girl diagnosed with a rare congenital form of hypertrichosis, which was unrelated to minoxidil exposure. Health experts are now warning about the potential dangers of minoxidil to infants. The European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee has raised concerns about the risks of minoxidil exposure in young children, urging caution among caregivers.

