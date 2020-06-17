World News | US Committed to Partnering with India in Fight Against COVID-19

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday said it is committed to partnering with India in its fight against coronavirus pandemic as the first shipment of 100 US-produced ventilators arrived in India.

"America is committed to partnering with India in its fight against COVID-19. The first shipment of 100 US-produced ventilators arrived in India today. These ventilators will help relieve suffering and save lives across India," tweeted Morgan Ortagus, US State Department spokesperson.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration Files Lawsuit to Block Ex-Aide John Bolton's Book: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster handed over the first lot of 100 ventilators from United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to Indian Red Cross Society at the IRCS national headquarters here.

In the fight against COVID-19, the much-awaited ventilators were handed to India to treat the coronavirus patients as promised by United States President Donald Trump.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

The ventilators, which arrived on Monday, are high technology are manufactured by Zoll US-based firm and have arrived from Chicago in the US. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)