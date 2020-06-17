The second flight of Air India took off from Auckland airport this morning carrying 217 stranded Indians from New Zealand, back home. The second flight of Air India took off from Auckland airport this morning carrying 217 stranded Indians from New Zealand, back home under #vandebharatmisson: Indian High Commission in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/lnAXMGF4Xo— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020 Donald Trump administration files lawsuit to block ex-aide John Bolton's book, which is expected to provide a damning insider portrait of the White House. #UPDATE The Trump administration filed a lawsuit in a bid to prevent publication of former national security advisor John Bolton's book, which is expected to provide a damning insider portrait of the White House https://t.co/WNAKH00Bmx pic.twitter.com/zAzUsYcbA8— AFP news agency (@AFP) June 16, 2020

Mumbai, June 17: Twenty Indian soldiers including the commanding officer of an infantry battalion were killed in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley. According to the statement released by the Indian Army, the Indian and the Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of June 15 and 16.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain who had tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, will once again undergo test today. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing.

Mahendra Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer informed that people of Indore have followed guidelines of coronavirus lockdown, so the chain of transmission has broken. He said, "Its good thing and people should continue to practice social distancing and also take other precautionary measures."

Narendra Modi had a video consultation with Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the coronavirus situation. On Tuesday, PM Modi while making a brief address to the nation said that the situation of coronavirus is not that huge in India as it is in other parts of the world. He further mentioned about the death rate which is the lowest in comparison to the other parts of the world.

