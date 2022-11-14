Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): The United States has condemned the explosion in Istanbul that resulted in the death of at least six people.

"The United States strongly condemns the act of violence that took place today in Istanbul, Turkiye. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and our deepest condolences go to those who lost loved ones. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO Ally Turkiye in countering terrorism," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a Sunday statement.

Also Read | Istanbul Blast: 6 Killed, 53 Injured in ‘Bomb Attack’ in Istiklal Avenue, Says Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

An explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at least six people were killed.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Sunday's explosion qualified as a terrorist act by the authorities.

Also Read | Istanbul Blast: 4 Killed, 38 Injured in Explosion on Istiklal Avenue in Turkey, Cause Unclear.

The explosion in the centre of Istanbul was a terrorist attack carried out by a woman, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said, citing preliminary data.

"We consider it a terrorist act, carried out by a perpetrator, who is believed to be a woman, detonating a bomb, according to preliminary information," Oktay was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

The senior official said that the number of injured people rose from 53 to 81, with two in serious condition.

Oktay pledged that Turkish authorities would promptly investigate the terrorist act and bring those responsible for it to justice.

India on Sunday condoled the tragic loss of lives in the fatal explosion in Central Istanbul.

"India conveys its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Turkiye on the tragic loss of lives in the blast that took place in Istanbul today. Our sympathies are also with those who sustained injuries. We wish them a speedy recovery," said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)