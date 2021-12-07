Washington [US], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The Biden administration is considering options for the evacuation of US citizens in case Russia invades Ukraine, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

It is, however, not clear how many Americans are currently in Ukraine.

The report comes just before the Putin-Biden meeting scheduled for Tuesday. According to Washington, during the talks, the US president intends to express concern about Russia's alleged military activity on the border with Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of aggressive actions, saying that it does not threaten anyone and does not intend to attack anyone. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is moving troops within its own territory and at its discretion. In addition, the Kremlin stressed that all statements about Russia's alleged aggression are being used as an excuse to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. (ANI/Sputnik)

