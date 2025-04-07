Texas [US], April 7 (ANI): US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy said he visited West Texas after a child, undergoing treatment for measles, died at a hospital. It marked the second death of a minor in Texas related to the ongoing outbreak, CNN reported.

In a post shared on X, Kennedy stated, "I came to Gaines County, Texas, today to comfort the Hildebrand family after the loss of their 8-year-old daughter Daisy. I got to know the family of 6-year-old Kayley Fehr after she passed away in February. I also developed bonds with and deep affection for other members of this community during that difficult time. My intention was to come down here quietly to console the families and to be with the community in their moment of grief."

According to an obituary, the latest victim's funeral was scheduled for Sunday, CNN reported. Kennedy said he is in Texas to support health officials and learn how United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) agencies can better partner with them to control the measles outbreak. Kennedy said that he has spoken to Texas Governor Greg Abbott and offered HHS' continued support.

https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/1908967854394982414

As of Friday, Texas has reported 481 measles outbreak-related cases, according to the Texas Department of Health. In a statement to CNN, Aaron Davis, vice president of UMC Health System in Lubbock, Texas, said, "We are deeply saddened to report that a school-aged child who was recently diagnosed with measles has passed away. The child was receiving treatment for complications of measles while hospitalized."

He further stated, "It is important to note that the child was not vaccinated against measles and had no known underlying health conditions."

Kennedy said the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is the most effective way to stop the spread of measles. A Trump administration official said that the child's cause of death is "still being looked at," CNN reported, citing The New York Times. (ANI)

