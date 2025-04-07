Washington, April 7: US-based Fannie Mae or Federal National Mortgage Association, has laid off several Indian-origin employees, among others, for violating the rules. The Fannie Mae layoffs have affected 700 people in two days, out of which 200 were Telugu workers. The finance company said these individuals were laid off based on the ethical violations related to misusing the "matching grants programme". As per a report, the job cuts brought the Telugu organisations like TANA under scrutiny.

According to a report by the Times of India, Fannie Mae's layoffs were similar to Apple's, which affected over 100 employees earlier this year. The report highlighted that the companies had removed these employees with the same allegations. The tech layoffs this year have sparked worldwide concerns related to job security and the upcoming massive job cuts amid evolving technologies and changing business priorities. India Ready To Negotiate With US Over Donald Trump’s 26% Import Tariffs Amid Industry Concerns, Not Planning for Retaliatory Tariffs.

The report mentioned that the Telugu employees were alleged to have conspired with TANA (Telugu Association of North America) to deceive the companies. Fannie Mae alleged that the employees were in violation of ethics related to the irregularities and misuse of the "matching grants programme." It was uncovered that one of the laid-off employees held a regional vice president position at TANA.

On the other hand, the spouse of the former ATA (American Telugu Association) president was also involved in this act. According to the report, not only TANA but several other organisations were involved in this act. In December 2024, the North District of California issued a subpoena to the Telugu Association of North America to testify before the grand jury. Will AI Take Away Jobs and Trigger Massive Layoffs? Here’s What Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, Bill Gates and Satya Nadella Think About Impact of Artificial Intelligence.

The report mentioned that the subpoena included received donation records, spent amount, and other details related to the representatives who had worked with TANA from 2019 to 2024. In 2025, Apple also laid off 100 employees citing the same reasons. Fannie Mae (officially known as the Federal National Mortgage Association) laid off the employees on Thursday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2025 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).