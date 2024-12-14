Washington, DC [US], December 14 (ANI): In a major step, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently increased the automatic extension period for Employment Authorisation Documents (EAD) renewals from 180 days to 540 days.

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a final rule that will support US employers, foster economic growth, and improve access to employment authorization documents (EAD) for eligible individuals by permanently increasing the automatic extension period of employment authorization and employment authorization documentation from up to 180 days to up to 540 days for eligible non-citizens who file a timely request to renew their work authorization. This announcement responds to feedback from the business community to create more certainty for employers," the US Department of Homeland Security said in a press release.

The move is expected to directly benefit hundreds of thousands of eligible workers across the United States.

Notably, the decision by the US Department followed recommendations by Ajay Bhutoria, the Commissioner of the White House Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI) Commissioner, according to an official release.

Ajay Bhutoria, an Indian-American businessman and politician, serves as the Deputy National Finance Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

The new rule, which will be effective January 13, 2025, comes as a result of Bhutoria's tireless advocacy for more equitable immigration policies and was one of several key recommendations he presented to the White House Commission. As a prominent voice for the AANHPI community, Bhutoria's recommendations aim to ensure greater stability for immigrant workers, many of whom face significant delays in the processing of their EAD renewals.

"This is a huge win for the immigrant community, especially for millions of individuals from India, who have long been waiting for a streamlined process for work authorization," Bhutoria said in a statement on X.

"I'm glad to see one of my approved recommendations being implemented by DHS. The automatic extension for EADs is now up to 540 days, providing much-needed relief for workers who rely on timely renewals to support their families. Now, let's continue to work toward expanding EAD issuance for those with an approved I-140 and those stuck in the 5+ year backlog, he added.

The new DHS rule, which was shaped by feedback from the business community and aimed at reducing red tape for US employers, will help create more certainty in the workforce, particularly in industries reliant on immigrant labour. The extended automatic extension period will help prevent gaps in employment authorization, ensuring that eligible workers can continue contributing to the US economy without fear of disruption.

According to DHS Secretary Alejandro N Mayorkas, the move reflects the administration's ongoing commitment to fostering economic growth and supporting employers by addressing labour shortages.

"Increasing the automatic extension period for certain employment authorization documents will help eliminate red tape that burdens employers and ensure that eligible individuals can continue to contribute to our communities," said Secretary Mayorkas.

Ajay Bhutoria believes this new rule will provide critical support to both workers and employers alike, helping to stabilize the workforce and enhance economic growth. His work with the WHIAANHPI Commission has helped shine a light on the needs and concerns of AANHPI communities, particularly in relation to immigration and employment policies.

The expansion of the automatic extension period is expected to reduce processing delays that have plagued many immigrant workers, particularly those in high-demand sectors like technology, healthcare, and hospitality.

According to the statement, Bhutoria's leadership and commitment to ensuring that immigrant workers are treated fairly in the labour market has been widely celebrated within the community, with many expressing their excitement over the new rule.

"Ajay Bhutoria's leadership on this issue has been invaluable," said one community leader. "This rule change will benefit countless workers who have been waiting for years to secure stable employment authorization. His continued efforts are a testament to the power of advocacy and the importance of representation in shaping policy."

The rule will apply to applicants who have timely filed EAD renewal applications on or after May 4, 2022, and is part of a broader effort by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to reduce processing times and improve efficiency in handling EAD applications.

In addition to this major development, USCIS has also been actively working to reduce EAD processing times, extend EAD validity for certain applicants, and expand online filing options. The announcement is seen as a major victory for immigrant rights advocates and marks a pivotal moment in ongoing efforts to reform US immigration policy, the statement added. (ANI)

