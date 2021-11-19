Washington [US], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The US House of Representatives on Friday approved President Joe Biden's USD 1.75 trillion social safety net and climate spending package, sending the legislation to the Senate for consideration.

House lawmakers erupted into cheers after the bill secured enough support to pass the required threshold of 218 votes. The final tally for the vote was 220 in favour and 213 opposed.

The USD 1.75 trillion package, known as the Build Back Better Act, would expand spending on social welfare and climate change programs, if passed. Among other provisions, the bill includes funding for paid family and medical leave, expands the health program known as Obamacare and provides access to universal daycare for three and four-year-old children.

Republican and other critics have said the bill is wasteful in nature and will contribute to increasing taxes and the already rising inflation as well as worsen the economic hardships for the people.

Former President Donald Trump responded by saying the Democrats are getting more done than they ever dreamed possible because of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel's decision to extend the debt ceiling, consequently giving Democrats two months to "get their act together."

Congressman James Comer also released a statement about the legislation, in which he said that the spending package will "pour gas on America' inflation fire" and lead to rising prices of everyday essential items. (ANI/Sputnik)

