Washington DC [US], October 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The United States on Wednesday announced over a dozen sanctions against Syrian individuals and entities to further pressure the Syrian government.

The sanctions designated the head of the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate, the governor of the Central Bank of Syria, and a business network that allegedly "generate revenue for the regime and its supporters," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The State Department on the same day blacklisted other three Syrian persons for their roles in the Syria conflict.

According to the statement, all property and interests of the property of the designated entities and the individuals in the United States have been blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them. (ANI/Xinhua)

