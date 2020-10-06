Washington, Oct 6 (AP) US employers advertised slightly fewer jobs in August as hiring ticked up modestly.

The number of US job postings on the last business day of August dipped to 6.49 million, down from 6.7 million in July, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2020: Michelle Obama Slams Donald Trump; Calls Him ‘Racist’, ‘Not Up to the Job’.

Those postings are off more than a half million compared with last year at this time, when employers advertised 7.17 million job openings.

Hiring in August edged up to 5.92 million, slightly above the 5.90 million job applicants hired the previous month.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News Update: Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine May Be Ready by End of 2020, Says WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The government reported last Friday that the US economy generated 661,000 jobs in September.

It was the third consecutive month of slower hiring after an initial burst as the US emerging from virus-related lockdowns in the spring.

The unemployment rate in September fell to 7.9 per cent, down from 8.4 per cent in August and a high of 14.7 per cent in April.

Before the pandemic hit, unemployment was at a 50-year low of 3.5 per cent in February.

In August, 2.79 million workers quit their jobs, down from 2.93 million in July figure.

The number of people voluntarily leaving their jobs had been viewed as a signal about how comfortable people are in leaving a job to find a better one, but it may suggest something else now.

With the job market still weak, economists believe some people are quitting to avoid becoming infected with COVID-19, or to take care of children who can't go back to school due to related lockdowns.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)