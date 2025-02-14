Washington, DC [US], February 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the West Wing lobby in the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday (local time). The two leaders shared a warm hug as they greeted each other.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff shared a picture of PM Modi and Trump on X. While sharing the picture on X, Dan Scavino stated, "Behind Scenes in the West Wing lobby -- @POTUS Trump welcomes Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India to the @WhiteHouse."

The Indian delegation including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra arrived at the White House soon after PM Modi's arrival.

Ahead of PM Modi's arrival, Indian flags were being put up at the White House. The Prime Minister is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following President Trump's inauguration. He has been invited to visit within three weeks of the new administration taking office.

Since November 2024, PM Modi and Trump have spoken on the phone twice. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump as PM Modi's Special Envoy. During the visit, EAM Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participated in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in January 2025.

Ahead of his meeting with Trump at the White House, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard.

Earlier, a mobile billboard advertising truck in Washington, DC, displayed boards featuring pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump and a message that reads, "Paving the Path for Progress, US-India Alliance in Developing Skilled Workforce" and "Pillars of Friendship, Pathways of Progress."

PM Modi arrived in the US after concluding his three-day visit to France. During his visit to France, PM Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time).

Following the meeting, the two leaders, along with the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, enjoyed coffee together. PM Modi also took the opportunity to share gifts with the Vance children and wished the Vice President's son, Vivek, a happy birthday, according to the White House statement. (ANI)

