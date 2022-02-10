Mexico City, Feb 10 (AP) The US Treasury Department said Thursday it has sanctioned men from Mexico and Ecuador accused of shipping tons of cocaine from South America to the United States.

Wilder Emilio Sanchez Farfan of Guayaquil, Ecuador, and Miguel Angel Valdez Ruiz of Culiacan, Mexico, work together to supply Mexico's Sinaloa cartel with cocaine, the Treasury said in a statement.

Also Read | COVID-19: One-in-Three Adults Develop New Conditions After Coronavirus Infection, Finds Study.

Both men have been under federal indictment on drug trafficking charges since 2019 and are considered fugitives.

The designation by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control freezes any assets they have in the United States and prohibits US citizens or companies from having any transactions with them.

Also Read | AstraZeneca Approved as Booster Vaccine in Australia For People Aged 18 Years and Older.

Sanchez Farfan is accused of moving tons of cocaine from processing labs neighboring Colombia to Ecuador.

The drugs are then moved north via land, air and sea. Treasury said he “is one of the most significant drug traffickers in the world today.”

Valdez Ruiz allegedly works as the middleman between Sanchez Farfan and Ismael Zambada Garcia, a leader of the Sinaloa cartel.

“Valdez Ruiz uses his fleet of private aircraft to transport cocaine from Ecuador to Sinaloa,” the statement said.

The Sinaloa cartel then moves the drugs to the US border, primarily into Southern California. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)