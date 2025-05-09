World News | US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Urges 'immediate De-escalation', Says State Dept Spokesperson

Washington DC [US], May 9 (ANI): US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Thursday said Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for restraint amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

During a press briefing, Bruce said that Rubio spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging immediate de-escalation.

"This morning Secretary Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and EAM Dr S Jaishankar. In both calls, the Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation and called for an end to the violence. He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications," she said.

Rubio's call with Jaishankar came after Pakistan reportedly opened fire along the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) border, US State Department said.

He further expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.

"The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism," US State Department wrote in a statement.

In response Jaishankar, appreciated US commitment and said that India "will firmly counter any attempts at escalation."

"Spoke with US @SecRubio this evening. Deeply appreciate US commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism," Jaishankar wrote on X.

"Underlined India's targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation," he added.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1920523126863245706

Currently the situation is tense on the India Pakistan border after Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said. Sources said the attack resembled a Hamas style operation in Israel where multiple cheap rockets are used to target cities.

Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

